Senior Salute: May 17th, 2020

Saluting Seniors who lost their spring season

We Salute you, Logan Ouradnik of Rush City. Logan is missing his senior season of baseball but has lettered academically and in football, baseball and 1 year in choir. He has joined the Army and will be serving our country proudly as an Intelligence Analyst.

Champlin Park Seniors Clara Johnson and Josie Mork, who are missing their senior lacrosse seasons at Champlin. They were both to be captains this season and will continue their education and lacrosse careers next year, Clara at Northern Michigan and Josie at St. Ambrose.

Ruth Frahm of Waconia high school. Ruth has danced for 14 years but will miss her final recital and her final competition with the color guard. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society & National Honors Society of Dance Arts. She’ll attend Gustavus Adolphus college in the Fall studying Biology & Statistics.