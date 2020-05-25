Senior Salute: May 24, 2020

We continue honor high school senior who are missing out on their final seasons of sports and activities

We salute you Michael Cessna from Centennial High school. Michael was a member of the Alpine ski team for 4 years, cross country for 3 and was ready to start his 3rd year of track and field this year. He will attend the University of Sioux Falls this fall and has signed a letter of intent to be part of the Track and Field Program His mom and dad say they are so proud of him for all his great accomplishments throughout his high school career.

We salute you Eve Goldstein, a senior thrower at Somerset high school in Somerset, Wisconsin, where she missed her senior year of track and field. She finished her high school career as one of the most accomplished in track and field state history winning 4 state titles..two in shot put and two in discus. She was also in the top ten in her class, a member of the national honor society and an accomplished musician. She has accepted a track scholarship to North Dakota.

We salute you Duncan Bistodeau of Delano high school where he is missing his senior year of lacrosse. His mom says Duncan has had a very positive spirit and made the best of times throughout this quarantine. He’ll be attending St. Johns University in the fall where he is excited to play lacrosse.