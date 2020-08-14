Shakopee's Clark puts positive spin on pandemic postponements, substitutes soccer for volleyball this fall

With volleyball and football moved to the spring, some student-athletes are looking at this as an opportunity to try a new (or old) sport.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — For some, moving volleyball and football to the spring felt like a kick in the shins.

"I think we just have to be flexible and everyone is going to do what’s best for them and make that work," Shakopee girls soccer head coach Chris Adams said.

Not just making it work, making the best of it was Kyrah Clark's attitude.

The Sabers freshman plays volleyball, basketball and now soccer. Well, technically she's playing soccer, again.

Adams has seen different perspectives but he says there's definitely been an increase in interest ahead of tryouts next week.