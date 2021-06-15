x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Vandersloot becomes 4th in WNBA history with 2,000 assists

The Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89.
Credit: AP
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives past Minnesota Lynx's Layshia Clarendon (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89. 

Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. 

Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals. 

Quigley made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Chicago a 78-57 lead late in the third. 

Minnesota went without a field goal for three-plus minutes in the quarter, and the Sky started the fourth on a 12-4 run for a 27-point lead.

Related Articles

 