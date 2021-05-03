Hitting The Trails: Sledding at the Baker Park Reserve

We're continuing our series this winter with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Our final stop of the winter season on "Hitting The Trails," is the sledding hill at the Baker Park Reserve winter recreation area in Medina.

"It's spring and it's March in Minnesota, but it's not too late to get out and do something, especially like sledding. As it warms up in the afternoon it get slushy, but in the mornings it stays nice and fast," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Kids of all ages were out and enjoying their time on the hill!

"We went really fast and it was a lot of fun," said Gavin Whiteside.

His sister Sidney said, "The hill was cool and bumpy, so when you were going down it was 'ahhhh' but it was so much fun!"

Mother Nature has been melting the snowpack so make sure to check out conditions online before venturing out!