SMB Wolfpack's Peyton Lange loses 100 pounds to improve his game

MINNEAPOLIS — Your average high school football player is probably looking to put on weight.

For SMB Wolfpack's, 6'9" lineman, Peyton Lange, it's the opposite.

"I started at, I think my highest was 440," said Lange.

A year later, he's 100 pounds lighter.

"I'm at 340 right now," said Lange.

The journey was inspired by the recruiting trail.

"Initially just the relationship with college coaches," said Lange. "I moved well for my weight but I mean, I was a lot heavier than I am right now, but just dropping the weight I was going to move faster regardless."

But it began on the hardwood.

"Basketball is where I got a lot of the initial weight loss, and then it just kept kind of going from there," said Lange. "The healthy diet and everything and meeting with a nutritionist."

St. Thomas is his only D1 offer so far, but signing day is still months away.

"A lot of coaches have been reaching out because I've been sending out my film to them and looking forward to what happens these next couple months," said Lange.

Lange said he's looking to maintain his weight through football season, but when basketball season begins, he is expecting to lose more.

