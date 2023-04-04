Snow, ice delay spring high school sports

The elements of spring in Minnesota are forcing prep players to get creative when sharpening their skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The very cold and wet start to spring is pushing back start times for spring sports across the state.

This is forcing prep players to get creative when sharpening their skills.

The elements falling outside the Champlin Park High School fieldhouse Tuesday evening led to mixed emotions for coaches and players who were forced inside.

"This is one of the worst springs we've had in my 13 years here," said Champlin Park head softball coach Bryan Woodley.

"So frustrating because Minnesota weather sucks," said assistant track and field coach Tereza Govrik-Hufnagle.

Frustration, while simply trying to adapt at the start of a new spring sports season, without much luck.

"Track is completely snowed on, so we haven't been able to get out at all," said senior sprinter Harrison Dwinao. "We've been making do with the space that we have."

"Like today, we were doing a mock meet to try and get a better understanding of how meets work, but really, they're thrown to the wolves once we get outdoors because we don't have the first few meets to get that acclimated," explained Govrik-Hufnagle.

From canceled meets to postponed games...

"Yeah we were supposed to play Anoka today at Anoka," said Woodley.

For Coach Woodley, it's not all a complete loss.

"No, nope, and at the varsity level, we get an opportunity to play 20 games. It's not many, and so we try to get as many of those games in so that we can get ready for the session when the time comes," said Woodley.

Not only are these snow-covered fields forcing athletes indoors, but they're also creating fundamental challenges.

"Outside, we have a longer distance to run. We can do different workouts like the 23-second repeats," explained sprinter, Alvin Thomas.

"The height, you know, you can't really take any pop flies, it's not a true bounce off the wood floor," said Coach Woodley.

"Our coaches, they do a very good job at making sure we have plans for exercises to do inside. They've been really good at our recovery and our build-ups," said Thomas.

Temporary setbacks inside, build up to a season full of promise — despite the elements outside.

"We're trying to break the state record because last year we broke the school record," said senior sprinter Rich Lutudee.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: