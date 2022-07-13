x
Soccer

Aurora rally to beat Indy Eleven for first postseason win

It's the first playoff win for the Aurora, who are in their inaugural season with the USL-W League.
Credit: Minnesota Aurora FC

EAGAN, Minn. — Mayu Inokawa's first career goal couldn't have come at a better time.

With the score knotted, the defender buried a penalty kick in the 65th minute to lift the Minnesota Aurora FC to a 2-1 victory over the Indy Eleven Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.

It's the first playoff win for the Aurora, who are in their inaugural season with the USL-W League. The Aurora continue their postseason run on Sunday.

After an unbeaten regular season, Minnesota found itself facing a 1-0 halftime deficit after Ella Rogers scored in the 24th minute for the Eleven. Morgan Turner delivered the equalizer when she tucked a shot just under the left crossbar in the 50th minute.

For more information about tickets for Sunday's game, click here.

