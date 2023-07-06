Aurora open postseason with win over Chicago City

DelMoral's goal was her third of the year, and it helped lift the Aurora to their 13th win after a perfect 12-0 regular season record.

FLINT, Mich. — Ari DelMoral buried a penalty kick in the 24th minute and the defense did the rest as the undefeated Minnesota Aurora beat the Chicago City SC 1-0 in Thursday's USL W League Central Conference semifinal game in Flint, Michigan.

The Aurora will now play in Saturday's conference championship against the winner of the Flint City AFC and the Indy Eleven match, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The Aurora have not played either team this season.

Saturday's conference championship game will be played in Flint, Michigan.

DelMoral's goal, which was her third of the season, came after a penalty was called when Maya Hansen's jersey was pulled during an Addy Weicher's corner kick. DelMoral snuck the corner kick inside the left post for the match's only goal.

ARI DELMORAL OPENS UP THE 2023 PLAYOFFS WITH A PK GOAL. Her 3rd of the season!



1-0 | '23 pic.twitter.com/UpEtZZn1Zt — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) July 6, 2023

“It was good for us to be in this position in the playoffs. Every game going forward is going to be just like that. Everyone’s season is on the line, so we’re going to get everybody’s best game,” Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said in a press release. “We created a lot of scoring opportunities, and although they didn’t go our way, one was enough.”

The Aurora, who went 12-0 in the regular season, also went undefeated last year before losing to South Georgia Tormenta in the USL W League championship.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+