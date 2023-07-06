Aurora open postseason with win over Chicago City

FLINT, Mich. — Ari DelMoral buried a penalty kick in the 24th minute and the defense did the rest as the undefeated Minnesota Aurora beat the Chicago City SC 1-0 in Thursday's USL W League Central Conference semifinal game in Flint, Michigan.
The Aurora will now play in Saturday's conference championship against the winner of the Flint City AFC and the Indy Eleven match, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The Aurora have not played either team this season.
Saturday's conference championship game will be played in Flint, Michigan.
DelMoral's goal, which was her third of the season, came after a penalty was called when Maya Hansen's jersey was pulled during an Addy Weicher's corner kick. DelMoral snuck the corner kick inside the left post for the match's only goal.
“It was good for us to be in this position in the playoffs. Every game going forward is going to be just like that. Everyone’s season is on the line, so we’re going to get everybody’s best game,” Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said in a press release. “We created a lot of scoring opportunities, and although they didn’t go our way, one was enough.”
The Aurora, who went 12-0 in the regular season, also went undefeated last year before losing to South Georgia Tormenta in the USL W League championship.
