Mahtomedi, Holy Angels to face off in Class AA girls soccer state championship

The Zephyrs and Stars will meet again in the state tournament, but this year it's in the championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mahtomedi girls soccer team has had a chokehold on Class AA for a while with four state titles in as many years.

On Wednesday, the Zephyrs took down Benilde-St. Margaret's in the state semifinals with goals coming from Aynslea Ulschmid and Anabel Hillstrom.

The win sends them to the Class AA state championship once again, but they aren't lingering on the past.

"Each group you get is special and different, and it's a different journey," said Mahtomedi head coach David Wald. "For me, I'm not thinking about last year or any other year. It's just this year."

Immediately following the match, Holy Angels took the pitch facing Mankato East.

It was Kate Van Sloun's single goal in the 21st minute that sealed the deal for the Stars, sending them to the championship to face the team that sent them home last year in the semifinals.

"It's going to be a big mountain to climb, but the way that we defend, it keeps us in games, so I think we can be really, really competitive," said Holy Angels head coach Dave Marshak.

The Class AA girls state championship game is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: