McKennie goal gets US going in frigid 3-0 win vs. Honduras

The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees with a minus-14 windchill factor.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. beat winless Honduras 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying match Wednesday night at Allianz Field.

Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman had first-half goals to give the U.S. an early spark on a frigid night. Then a fresh Christian Pulisic scored after entering as a second-half sub.

The Americans emerged from the pandemic-prompted winter session in second place in the CONCACAF group with three matches in March to go.

The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees with a minus-14 windchill factor in St. Paul, Minnesota. The site was picked by USA Soccer along with Columbus, Ohio, for optimal home-field advantage over opponents from tropical countries.

According to a tweet on the Honduras soccer team's official account, two players didn't return in the second half due to the extreme weather conditions.

OFICIAL ||



Dos (2) jugadores de la selección Nacional no regresaron al segundo tiempo del juego eliminatorio ante #USA 🇺🇸 por las condiciones climáticas extremas que imperan en el estadio #AllianzField. — Selección Nacional de Honduras (@FenafuthOrg) February 3, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: