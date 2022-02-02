McKennie goal gets US going in frigid 3-0 win vs. Honduras

ST PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. beat winless Honduras 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying match Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman had first-half goals to give the U.S. an early spark on a frigid night. Then a fresh Christian Pulisic scored after entering as a second-half sub.
The Americans emerged from the pandemic-prompted winter session in second place in the CONCACAF group with three matches in March to go.
The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees with a minus-14 windchill factor in St. Paul, Minnesota. The site was picked by USA Soccer along with Columbus, Ohio, for optimal home-field advantage over opponents from tropical countries.
According to a tweet on the Honduras soccer team's official account, two players didn't return in the second half due to the extreme weather conditions.
