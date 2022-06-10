Minnesota Aurora FC beat Chicago City for first home win

Makenzie Langdok, Addison Symonds, and Sangmin Cha each scored to lead Minnesota.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Aurora FC keeps making history, and on Friday, the club notched its first-ever home win in front of more than 5,000 fans at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Makenzie Langdok, Addison Symonds and Sangmin Cha each scored to lead Minnesota to a 3-1 win over Chicago City.

“As games have gone on, we've become really comfortable with each other,” said Symonds, who finished the night with a goal and an assist. “I think that showed today with the variety and creativity we had up top.”

Symonds assisted on the game's first goal when she found Makenzie Langdok, who scored in the 22nd minute. Symonds found the back of the net shortly after for her first goal of the season to give the Aurora a 2-0 lead.

Final here at TCO Stadium 💫🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fn6fFV04CW — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) June 11, 2022

Sangmin Cha scored an insurance goal in the second half to all but seal the victory.

“We definitely had a lot of good creative moments but can continue to be better late in the game,” Head Coach Nicole Lukic said. “We’re always focused on ourselves first and continuing to grow from game to game."

The Aurora will host Chicago City SC on Sunday.

