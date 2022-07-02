Minnesota Aurora FC punches ticket to postseason

The Aurora have two matches remaining in the regular season before they make their playoff debut on July 13.

EAGAN, Minn. — The unbeaten Minnesota Aurora FC punched its ticket to the postseason by clinching the Heartland Division title on Saturday.

The Green Bay Glory needed wins in each of their final three matches to catch Minnesota (9-0-1), so the Glory's tie with Chicago City SC on Saturday sealed the Aurora's first division title in their inaugural season.

And as the whistle blows…AURORA GOES!! 🏆



After reigning the top of the table in the @USLWLeague inaugural season, Minnesota Aurora FC is headed to the playoffs.



Keep your calendars open for July 13th at TCO Stadium 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JmBivGAgJ3 — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) July 3, 2022

The Aurora, who have the longest active winning streak in the league, have two matches remaining in the regular season before they make their postseason debut on July 13 at TCO Performance Center against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

According to the USL-W League website, the seven divisional winners each qualify for the postseason, with one wild card club rounding out the eight-team field.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: