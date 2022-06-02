Minnesota Aurora FC make history with first win

Jelena Zbilijic and Morgan Stone each scored for the Aurora, who continue their road trip on Sunday against the St. Louis Lions.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The state's newest team made history Thursday night, as the Minnesota Aurora FC won their first match at Kaw Valley 2-0.

Jelena Zbilijic, a Minnetonka graduate, and Morgan Stone each scored for the Aurora, who continue their road trip on Sunday against the St. Louis Lions.

Zbilijic's tally came in the 40th minute of the opening half off a feed from midfielder Mariah Nguyen.

"We had a lot of scoring opportunities in this game and it definitely felt good to take advantage of two of them and put them away,” said head coach Nicole Lukic.

Stone put the game out of reach in the second half with a goal in the 54th minute to hand Kaw Valley its first loss of the season.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: