Fans pack TCO Stadium for Minnesota Aurora opener

In front of a sold-out crowd at TCO Stadium in Eagan Thursday, the women of Minnesota Aurora FC kicked off the start of something much bigger than the sport itself.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGAN, Minn. — It's a moment in Minnesota sports history that many have been waiting for.

"First opener," said Aurora fan Bryan Lao.

In front of a sold-out crowd at TCO Stadium in Eagan Thursday, the women of Minnesota Aurora FC kicked off the start of something much bigger than the sport itself.

"Hopefully it grows," said Lao.

Minnesota Aurora is a community funded and owned pre-professional soccer team, as part of the new USL W League.

"We needed a girls team and then it happened, so it's kind of crazy to think that we're right here, right now in a stadium going to watch a girl's game," said youth athlete and fan Marianna Joers.

The goal of this movement isn't just to win games. They're also inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

"It's saying that there is a chance for you in life, that you can be on a team like this and you can go farther in life and sports…yeah and make money," said Joers.

Minnesota Aurora is scheduled to play 12 games this season, next they'll be hitting the road to take on Kaw Valley and the St Louis Lions.

Their next home match is set for June 10.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: