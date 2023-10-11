Minnesota Aurora adds development team; tryouts to start in December

The team is looking to hire coaching staff starting in October and will build its player roster at the end of the year.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Aurora announced Wednesday that it will add a development team in 2024 and join the United Premier Soccer League.

The new team, dubbed "Aurora 2," will serve as a way for players to make the first team and provide opportunities for community engagement year-round, according to a press release from the team.

"I am looking forward to finding top talent in Minnesota to represent Aurora 2 on and off the field,” Aurora’s Sporting Director Nicole Lukic said in a statement. “Aurora 2 will increase our community engagement on so many levels. I am excited to increase our player pool, grow our technical staff and to provide our fans with an opportunity to continue supporting Aurora soccer.”

The Aurora 2 will start playing in the spring of 2024. The team said they will search for coaching staff starting in October, followed by player tryouts in December and January.

Minnesota Aurora joined the USL W League in 2022 and ended its first season with an 11-0-1 record. This year, the team went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the Central Conference Championship.

