Minnesota's first community-owned, women led soccer team is hitting the pitch for their first game

Minnesota Aurora FC, the new pre-professional women's soccer team, has sold out its inaugural game at TCO Stadium. They'll be taking on the Green Bay Glory Thursday.

EAGAN, Minn. — On Wednesday night the I-35 bridge and U.S. Bank Stadium were both lit up with teal lights ahead of the first game for Minnesota's new pre-professional women's soccer team, Minnesota Aurora FC.

Aurora FC's inaugural game against the Green Bay Glory kicks off at 7 p.m. in Eagan at TCO Stadium.

The team sold out all 5,600 seats for game one.

All 5,600 seats for Minnesota Aurora FC's inaugural match have been SOLD! We can't wait to see you all at TCO Stadium for our Franchise Opener. pic.twitter.com/9WUM9O72VK — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) May 24, 2022

Minnesota Aurora is women-led and community-owned, with 3,080 people investing in the team. It is part of the USL W League.

Prior to Thursday's game, a pre-match "Fan Zone" will be held, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Thursday's game or to get tickets for other games, visit the team's website, here.