Minnesota Aurora FC returns for second season

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's popular women's soccer team, the Aurora, will kick off their season home opener on May 24 at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Last season, Aurora's inaugural, the team went undefeated in the regular season of the USL W league until their 2-1 loss in the championship match.

Aurora averaged 5,500 fans per game and sold out six of its nine home matches. Tickets start at $13 and parking is free.

Minnesota Aurora FC was founded by a group of Twin Cities residents. The team is community-owned, with 3,080 owners across the U.S. and eight countries.

Last December, the team announced that it will remain in the league for now, after a campaign to join the professional National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and USL Super League for 2024 fell short.





