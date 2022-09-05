Minnesota's newest soccer team sells all 5,600 tickets to home opener

Days before Aurora FC's first-ever game, the team announced on Twitter that all 5,600 tickets to Thursday's game have been sold.

Minnesota's newest women's soccer team is now counting down the hours until their inaugural game at TCO Stadium. When the Minnesota Aurora FC takes the field on Thursday night, they'll be doing so under the lights and in front of a sold-out crowd.

On Tuesday, the team announced that their first-ever game is now a sell out. According to the team, all 5,600 tickets for the game have been sold.

"Our community did this! Women's Soccer explodes onto the scene," Aurora co-founder and president Andrea Yoch tweeted.

The team is still seeking the public's vote on the franchise's first mascot, however, the winning mascot will look slightly different when its brought to life, the poll notes.

Following the team's first practice on May 9, head coach Nicole Lukic said its taken a lot of work to get to this point.

"All of our players are very excited to be the first pre-professional soccer team for Minnesota," Lukic said.

The Aurora's first franchise game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at TCO Stadium against the Green Bay Glory. Their next home game will be on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. against Chicago City SC.

For tickets to the rest of Aurora's five other home games, click or tap here. Seating is general admission and tickets are $14.30.

For more information about parking and ticketing for the game, click or tap here.

