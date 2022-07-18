Preview: Minnesota Aurora FC takes on South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL W League championship

For some South Georgia players, Saturday's sold-out championship game at TCO Stadium will have "the biggest crowd they'll ever play in front of in their life."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Land of 10,000 Lakes will have another chance to claim a national championship on Saturday, July 23 when the Twin Cities' pre-professional Minnesota Aurora FC hosts the South Georgia Tormenta FC for the USL W League championship.

On Tuesday, the USL W League announced several league-wide awards, including Minnesota Aurora FC head coach Nicole Lukic earning Coach of the Year honors.

Going into Saturday's championship game, Lukic and her squad will have to prepare to attack the USL W League Golden Glove winner in the Tormenta's goal box and defend against the USL W League Golden Boot winner.

Tormenta FC's Amy Andrews won the club's first-ever Golden Boot award, including the club's other teams in different USL leagues. Andrews scored half of the team's goals with 16 in 10 games, averaging a goal every 53 minutes she played, according to the club. During their path to the championship, she also had three goals in two playoff games, including the winning goal against FC Miami City on the road in the quarterfinal.

The team's goalkeeper, Sydney Martinez, became the first player across the Tormenta FC's three teams to win the Golden Glove award. During the regular season, Martinez made 36 saves in 11 games, had 0.58 goals against average, and had a save percentage of 85.7, according to the team.

South Georgia reached the USL W League playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 7-1-4 record and took on FC Miami City in the opening round, which they won 1-0. In the semifinals, they beat Greenville Liberty SC 4-1, thanks in part to Andrews scoring two goals in the second half.

The Tormenta FC's W League team is the first in the club to reach a USL finals match, according to a club official.

For some South Georgia players, Saturday's game will have the largest crowd that they've ever played in and will "be an awesome matchup," according to Tormenta FC head coach Jim Robbins.

"At some Division I programs, these girls only get to play in front of their parents," he said on Tuesday during a press conference. "For some of them, Saturday will be the biggest crowd they'll ever play in front of in their life. We are appreciating the moment."

Robbins added that they'll begin video analysis of the Aurora FC "in the next day," and that Minnesota has "good goalkeeping and like to play direct."

South Georgia midfielder Emily Burke said on Tuesday that TCO Stadium's environment will be "amazing."

"Being in that sort of environment with so many supporters of women's soccer will be very cool," she said. "We might be nervous the first few minutes but after that, we'll be locked in."

'For some of them, Saturday will be the biggest crowd they'll ever play in front of in their life'

For those wanting to watch the Aurora in person, there's bad news. The team announced that they had sold all 6,200 tickets within 24 hours of sales opening, a new record. The good news is this will be Minnesota's third-straight, sold-out maximum capacity game. So far this season, the Aurora FC has averaged about 5,500 fans per game, which would be better than some clubs in the National Women's Soccer League.

"When we sold as many tickets as we did for the very first game, we were a little bit nervous," Aurora defender Mackenzie Landok told the University of Minnesota in an interview. "We had only been training for a short time, so the nerves were really high. Since then, we have been able to settle in."

The championship match will be live-streamed on Elevensports.com.

Before Saturday's game, the Aurora and Tormenta will also face off in the fan vote for the Player of the Year. In the USL W League's Player of the Year voting, Aurora defender Langdok currently leads, as of Tuesday afternoon, with 34% of the vote, followed by Tormenta's Andrews, who received 17% of the vote.

Voting for the fans' choice for USL W League Player of the Year will close at 9 a.m. Thursday. The vote for the award will be split equally between the fans, coaches and technical staff, according to the league.

