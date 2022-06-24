Minnesota Aurora FC stays unbeaten with 3-1 win in front of record crowd

"The fans tonight were incredible. We feel lucky to be here in front of a community that really supports us," the Aurora head coach said after the game.

EAGAN, Minnesota — The Minnesota Aurora FC continues its winning streak after the Twin Cities' newest team beat the Chicago Dutch Lions 3-1 in front of a record-setting crowd on Friday night.

According to the team, more than 6,000 fans packed into TCO Stadium to watch the Aurora earn its seventh-straight win. The 6,016 fans at the game set a new team record for attendance.

“We’re trying to enjoy each moment. The fans tonight were incredible. We feel lucky to be here in front of a community that really supports us," Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic said in the team's press release.

The Aurora first led the Dutch Lions at the start with a goal by Mariah Nguyen, with the assist by captain and defender Makenzie Langdok, nine minutes into the match. While the Dutch Lions tied the game at 1-1 in the 24th minute, the Aurora made the right adjustments at halftime and wasted no time regaining the lead.

Nguyen had a corner kick in the 55th minute, which would set up a play for Cat Raap to capitalize on to take a 2-1 lead. The Aurora sealed the win in the 81st minute when Arianna Del Moral, who was a second-half substitution, scored to take a 3-1 lead.

Friday night lights at TCO Stadium are truly the best 💫

“We scored on some different opportunities than we had in the past, some crossing and one-touch finishes in the box," Lukic said.

Going into the final home game of their inaugural season, the Aurora are 7-0-1 and are in first place in the USL W League's Heartland Division.

The Aurora's final regular-season home game is on Sunday at noon. Click or tap here for more information about tickets.

