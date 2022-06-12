MN Aurora FC improves to 4-0-1 with another win over Chicago City SC

The Aurora brought out the brooms on Saturday when they swept their series against Chicago City with a 4-0 win.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota's newest soccer team, the Minnesota Aurora FC, is continuing its winning ways with its fourth-straight win after beating Chicago City SC 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at TCO Stadium.

With Saturday's win, the Aurora swept Chicago City in their homestand, stay undefeated with a 4-0-1 record and move to the front of the pack in the division standings. During their two-game homestand, the Aurora's average attendance was more than 5,000 fans, according to the team.

The star of the game for the Aurora was center-back Kelsey Kaufusi, who had two assists, including the opening score for Minnesota. Boise State University alum Morgan Stone, midfielder Sangmin Cha, Maya Hansen, who is from Savage, Minnesota, and midfielder Shelby Hopeau all scored goals for the Aurora. Hopeau now has two goals on the season.

The Aurora will return to the pitch in USL W League play on June 17 when they play Chicago City on the road. They'll play at the friendly confines of TCO Stadium on June 19 when they take on Kaw Valley, which they previously beat 2-0 on June 2.

After starting the team's inaugural season opener with a 1-1 draw against Green Bay Glory in front of a sold-out home crowd, the Aurora has won four-straight games, with two shut-outs by goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

Fuller now has 11 saves on the season after making four against Chicago City.

With their latest win, the Aurora sits atop the Heartland Division with a three-point lead over Green Bay.

