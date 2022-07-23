USL W League Final could be impacted by severe weather

According to the club, officials are watching the weather closely and added that "fan safety is our priority."

When players from Minnesota Aurora FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC woke on Saturday morning, they likely all had one thing in mind - winning the USL W League Final. However, with possible severe weather rolling through Minnesota, they may also have to battle the elements.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties throughout southern Minnesota, including Dakota County where TCO Stadium resides, until 2 p.m. Saturday. To watch KARE 11's live weather radar of the incoming storms, click or tap here.

According to the club, officials are watching the weather closely and added that "fan safety is our priority."

In the event of rain, the match will go on as scheduled. If there are reports of lightning, the stadium will be evacuated and fans will be allowed to re-enter.

The USL W League Final match between Aurora FC (11-0-1) and Tormenta FC (7-1-4) is still scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to the final were sold out in less than 24 hours, according to the team. The match will be live streamed on Elevensports.com.

We are closely tracking the weather and will be in communication with fans and spectators should something change. We will play through rain, in the event of lightning we will safely evacuate and fans will be allowed re-entry. Fan safety is our priority. — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) July 23, 2022

Minnesota will be seeking an undefeated season with a win over South Georgia. After starting the season with a draw at home, the Aurora won 11-straight games in the regular season and beat two of the best teams in the league in the first and second rounds of the playoffs.

KARE 11 will have a crew live at TCO Stadium during the News at 5 and 6 previewing tonight's championship game.

