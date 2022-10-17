x
Minnesota United falls in shootout

FC Dallas scored on all five of their penalty kicks to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) and FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored in the final round of a shootout to lift FC Dallas to a win, and end the Minnesota United's season Monday night in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs.

FC Dallas scored on all five of their penalty kicks, while the Loons only converted on four.

Emmanuel Reynoso scored less than 10 minutes into the second half for the United, but FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignón delivered the equalizer 10 minutes later to knot the score at 1-all.

Both teams were then held scoreless until the shootout.

