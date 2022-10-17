Minnesota United falls in shootout

FC Dallas scored on all five of their penalty kicks to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored in the final round of a shootout to lift FC Dallas to a win, and end Minnesota United's season Monday night in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs.

FC Dallas scored on all five of their penalty kicks, while the Loons only converted on four.

The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance.

Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve. Considering the work that the players have put in, I look across the group, I couldn't ask much more from any of them this evening," said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. "Disappointed for them, disappointed for our supporters who were here. Incredible that they made the journey. It's always a cruel way of going out. We’ve all been on the good side, we’ve all been on the bad side. It's still never easy to take.”

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.

Both teams were then held scoreless until the shootout.

