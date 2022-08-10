2 Loons selected for MLS All-Star Game

This year's MLS All-Star Game will be played at Allianz Field in St. Paul and will feature the MLS's top players taking on the best players from LIGA MX.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in team history, two of Minnesota United FC's best players were selected to be in this year's MLS All-Star Game in August, the team announced on Tuesday.

Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair were tapped for this year's All-Star Game, which features 26 players from 16 of the league's clubs. Selections for the game were made by fans (12), MLS All-Star and MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath (12) and by MLS Commissioner Don Garber (2).

This is Reynoso's second career All-Star selection and St. Clair's first. Reynoso is also the first Loons player to be selected to more than one All-Star Game. He was picked last season but could not play due to injury.

Reynoso leads United this season in goals with seven, assists with five, and is one of three players in MLS to have at least seven goals and five assists, according to the team.

Since becoming a starter in week three St. Clair has become one of five goalkeepers in the league to register more than 60 saves this season, and has allowed just 22 goals in 17 games started.

According to the team, this is United's first time having two players selected for the All-Star Game.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will be played at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. For the second-straight season, the game will see MLS All-Stars taking on the All-Stars of LIGA MX, the top soccer league in Mexico. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Prior to the game on Aug. 8, the league will host an All-Star Concert at The Commons starring Khalid with all proceeds benefiting The Alliance, which is a non-profit focusing on regional equity in the Twin Cities.

