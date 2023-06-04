Loons bring Toronto FC to draw, 1-1

Neither team was able to score a goal until the 58th minute in Saturday's game at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Kervin Arriaga scored late in the second half to thwart Sean Johnson's bid for his 100th career clean sheet, rallying Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Arriaga's equalizer was his second goal of the season for Minnesota United (5-6-5) and it came unassisted in the 89th minute.

Neither team scored until Lorenzo Insigne found the net in the 58th minute to give Toronto (3-5-9) the lead. Richie Laryea and Federico Bernardeschi had assists on Insigne's second goal this season.

It was quite a difference between previous matches when the clubs set a league record by combining to score 19 goals over a three-match span. The home team won all three contests.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United. Sean Johnson saved two shots for Toronto. Johnson was trying to become the fourth goaltender to post 100 career shutouts.

Toronto was coming off a scoreless draw with the Chicago Fire — its league-high fourth of the season. Toronto played just four scoreless draws from 2018-22.

Toronto returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Minnesota United travels to play Montreal on Saturday.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+