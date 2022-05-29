Callens, Johnson lead NYCFC to 1-0 win over Minnesota United

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United on Saturday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Alexander Callens scored in the 29th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Santiago Rodríguez picked up an assist on Callens' goal for NYCFC (8-3-2).

Johnson turned away all five shots he faced to notch a clean sheet.

NYCFC had a 14-12 advantage in shots.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-6-3).

NYCFC moved into the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Philadelphia after the Union settled for a 1-1 tie with New England.

Over in the Western Conference, MNUFC is tied with Colorado and Houston for seventh with 18 points on the season each. United plays the Colorado Rapids one more time this season on Aug. 6 on the road and the Houston Dynamo FC twice, in Houston on July 23 and in St. Paul on Aug. 27.

In the Loons' post-game press conference, head coach Adrian Heath said the team will use the upcoming break in the schedule and flexibility in the roster as "an opportunity to freshen things up a bit, I think if we want to, and we've got some big decisions to make."

United's next game is at home on June 11 against SC Paderborn, a German club that plays in Bundesliga, in a friendly match. For more information about buying tickets online, click or tap here.

"It's a great time for a break, the group's been running on empty for a couple of weeks now, we got a lot of tired bodies, as most of the players will be," Heath said. "It gives us a chance to regroup and refocus."

