Minnesota United

Loons fall 4-3 to Colorado

The Loons lost 4-3 on the road to Colorado Saturday night and are now 10-9-5 on the season.
Credit: AP
Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, left, tries to control the ball next to Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5).

The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio's goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later.

Luis Amarilla's goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids' lead to 4-2.

Rubio's goal was his 11th of the season. Zardes has six.

William Yarbrough had four saves for Colorado. Dayne St. Clair saved five for Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

