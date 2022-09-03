x
Minnesota United

Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota

Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) visits the Portland Timbers.
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) looks on against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match at in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.

