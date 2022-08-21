Loons beat Austin FC 2-1

Franco Fragapane’s game-winning goal led Minnesota United to a 2-1 win over Austin. United improved to 12-9-5 with the victory and Austin dropped to 14-6-6.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Franco Fragapane’s goal led Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory Saturday over Austin FC.

Fragapane’s winner came in the 62nd minute to put United (12-9-5) ahead 2-1.

United also got one goal from Emanuel Reynoso.

Sebastian Driussi scored the only goal for Austin (14-6-6).

United outshot Austin 15-13, with six shots on goal to two for Austin.

Dayne St. Clair saved one of the two shots he faced for United. Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin.

United hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, while Austin will host Los Angeles FC on Friday.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: