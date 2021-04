Robin Lod scored in the 86th minute to give Minnesota its first goal of the season.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Anderson Julio scored two goals, Rubio Rubín assisted both, and Real Salt Lake opened its season with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United.

Julio opened the scoring in the 31st minute, smashing home a right-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box and made it 2-0 in the 41st, tapping home Rubín's short cross.