Minnesota United

Lod, Finlay each score as Minnesota United beats Dynamo

Tyler Miller had a career-high tying eight saves for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) celebrates with teammates Franco Fragapane (7) and Chase Gasper (77) after scoring as Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey (25) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0.

Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot — off a pass by Franco Fragapane — to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou’s goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history. 

Finlay scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0. Tyler Miller had a career-high tying eight saves for Minnesota (10-8-7). Houston (5-11-11) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

