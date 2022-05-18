x
Minnesota United

Lod sparks Minnesota United to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
Credit: AP
Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) kicks the ball in front of Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, April 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.

Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).

Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.

