McGuire rallies Orlando City past Minnesota United 2-1

Neither team scored until the Loon's Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net in the 58th minute to give Minnesota United the lead.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Duncan McGuire scored an unassisted goal in the 88th minute to rally Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Orlando City (3-2-2) picked up its first regular-season win in its fourth try against Minnesota United (3-2-2). Orlando City also beat Minnesota United 3-1 in a 2020 playoff semifinal.

Neither team scored until Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net in the 58th minute to give Minnesota United the lead. Hassani Dotson and Robin Lod notched assists on the goal.

Iván Angulo used assists from Gastón González and Mauricio Pereyra to score the equalizer in the 66th minute, setting the stage for McGuire's match-winner.

Minnesota United had a 17-12 advantage in shots and a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair did not have a save for Minnesota United. Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando City.

Minnesota United travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Orlando City returns home to host DC United on Saturday.

A spirited showing from the home side, but a disappointing loss at @allianzfield.



📰 >> https://t.co/aMzZvq5eHY pic.twitter.com/8zRtnxvRbH — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 16, 2023

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+