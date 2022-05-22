Minnesota United claims 2-1 win over Dallas

Lod scored in the 28th minute to give Minnesota United the lead and Taylor found the net in the 55th minute to make it 2-0.

FRISCO, Texas — Robin Lod and DJ Taylor each scored a goal and Minnesota United held off FC Dallas 2-1 on Sunday.

Lod scored in the 28th minute to give Minnesota United (5-5-3) the lead and Taylor found the net in the 55th minute to make it 2-0.

Off-season acquisition Paul Arriola quickly answered with his fifth goal of the season for Dallas (6-3-4), scoring in the 59th minute to cut the deficit in half.

Lod tops Minnesota's all-time goals list with 22 and has scored a goal in three straight matches.

Dallas outshot Minnesota 13-4 but had just two shots on goal.