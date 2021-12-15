Minnesota United unveil 2022 schedule, including MLS All-Star Game

The Loons open the season on the road in late February before returning to Allianz Field in early March.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC revealed the team's 2022 MLS schedule on Wednesday, including the first MLS All-Star Game to be hosted in Minnesota.

The Loons will kick off their 2022 season on the road on Feb. 26 against Philadelphia Union. The Loons will then come home to Allianz Field in St. Paul for their home opener against Nashville SC on March 5.

Minnesota will host the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field on Aug. 10, marking the eighth time a major professional sports league has hosted an All-Star event in the state.

Other special nights include Mental Health Awareness on May 7, Pride Night on July 30, and Hispanic Heritage on Sept. 13. The United will also have eight nationally-televised games during their 34-game season.

Here's a look at the full 2022 schedule for Minnesota United:

Sat. Feb. 26 @ Philadelphia Union

Sat. March 5 vs. Nashville SC

Sun. March 15 @ New York Red Bulls

Sat. March 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Sat. April 2 vs. Seattle Sounders

Sun. April 10 @ Austin FC

Sat. April 16 vs. Colorado Rapids

Sat. April 23 vs. Chicago Fire

Sun. May 1 @ LAFC

Sat. May 7 vs. FC Cincinnati

Sun. May 15 @ Seattle Sounders

Wed. May 18 vs. LA Galaxy

Sun. May 22 @ FC Dallas

Sat. May 28 vs. NYCFC

Sat. June 18 @ New England Revolution

Sat. June 25 @ Inter Miami

Sat. July 2 vs. Real Salt Lake

Fri. July 8 @ Vancouver Whitecaps

Wed. July 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City

Sat. July 16 vs. D.C. United

Sat. July 23 @ Houston Dynamo

Sat. July 30 vs. Portland Timbers

Wed. Aug. 3 @ LA Galaxy

Sat. Aug. 6 @ Colorado Rapids

Wed. Aug. 10 - All-Star Game

Sun. Aug. 14 @ Nashville SC

Sat. Aug. 20 vs. Austin FC

Sat. Aug. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo

Wed. Aug. 31 @ Real Salt Lake

Sat. Sept. 3 vs. FC Dallas

Sat. Sept. 10 @ Portland Timbers

Tues. Sept. 13 vs. LAFC

Sat. Sept. 17 @ Sporting Kansas City

Sat. Oct. 1 @ San Jose Earthquakes

Sun. Oct. 9 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps