Minnesota United unveil 2022 schedule, including MLS All-Star Game

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC revealed the team's 2022 MLS schedule on Wednesday, including the first MLS All-Star Game to be hosted in Minnesota.
The Loons will kick off their 2022 season on the road on Feb. 26 against Philadelphia Union. The Loons will then come home to Allianz Field in St. Paul for their home opener against Nashville SC on March 5.
Minnesota will host the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field on Aug. 10, marking the eighth time a major professional sports league has hosted an All-Star event in the state.
Other special nights include Mental Health Awareness on May 7, Pride Night on July 30, and Hispanic Heritage on Sept. 13. The United will also have eight nationally-televised games during their 34-game season.
Here's a look at the full 2022 schedule for Minnesota United:
- Sat. Feb. 26 @ Philadelphia Union
- Sat. March 5 vs. Nashville SC
- Sun. March 15 @ New York Red Bulls
- Sat. March 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Sat. April 2 vs. Seattle Sounders
- Sun. April 10 @ Austin FC
- Sat. April 16 vs. Colorado Rapids
- Sat. April 23 vs. Chicago Fire
- Sun. May 1 @ LAFC
- Sat. May 7 vs. FC Cincinnati
- Sun. May 15 @ Seattle Sounders
- Wed. May 18 vs. LA Galaxy
- Sun. May 22 @ FC Dallas
- Sat. May 28 vs. NYCFC
- Sat. June 18 @ New England Revolution
- Sat. June 25 @ Inter Miami
- Sat. July 2 vs. Real Salt Lake
- Fri. July 8 @ Vancouver Whitecaps
- Wed. July 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Sat. July 16 vs. D.C. United
- Sat. July 23 @ Houston Dynamo
- Sat. July 30 vs. Portland Timbers
- Wed. Aug. 3 @ LA Galaxy
- Sat. Aug. 6 @ Colorado Rapids
- Wed. Aug. 10 - All-Star Game
- Sun. Aug. 14 @ Nashville SC
- Sat. Aug. 20 vs. Austin FC
- Sat. Aug. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo
- Wed. Aug. 31 @ Real Salt Lake
- Sat. Sept. 3 vs. FC Dallas
- Sat. Sept. 10 @ Portland Timbers
- Tues. Sept. 13 vs. LAFC
- Sat. Sept. 17 @ Sporting Kansas City
- Sat. Oct. 1 @ San Jose Earthquakes
- Sun. Oct. 9 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Single-game tickets for the first half of the season go on sale starting Feb. 10.