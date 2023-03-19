Minnesota United beats Rapids on road for first time, 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Miguel Tapias scored in the 82nd minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Tapias scored the match-winner off a pass from Franco Fragapane, giving Minnesota United (2-0-1) its first road win over the Rapids. Minnesota entered play with an 0-5-1 mark in Colorado.
Neither team scored until Cole Bassett found the net in the 49th minute to give Colorado (0-3-1) a 1-0 lead. It was the Rapids' first goal of the season. Only the 2015 Rapids and Toronto (2007) have gone scoreless in four matches to open a season.
Luis Amarilla scored the equalizer for Minnesota United on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.
Colorado outshot Minnesota United 12-11 with a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair had two saves in goal for Minnesota United. William Yarbrough finished without a save for the Rapids.
