x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota United

Minnesota United beats Rapids on road for first time, 2-1

Minnesota entered play with an 0-5-1 mark in Colorado.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, left, fights for control of the ball with Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Miguel Tapias scored in the 82nd minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Tapias scored the match-winner off a pass from Franco Fragapane, giving Minnesota United (2-0-1) its first road win over the Rapids. Minnesota entered play with an 0-5-1 mark in Colorado.

Neither team scored until Cole Bassett found the net in the 49th minute to give Colorado (0-3-1) a 1-0 lead. It was the Rapids' first goal of the season. Only the 2015 Rapids and Toronto (2007) have gone scoreless in four matches to open a season.

Luis Amarilla scored the equalizer for Minnesota United on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

Colorado outshot Minnesota United 12-11 with a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair had two saves in goal for Minnesota United. William Yarbrough finished without a save for the Rapids.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Loons excited for playoff matchup

Before You Leave, Check This Out