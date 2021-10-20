x
Minnesota United

Lod, Fragapane goals put Minnesota United over the Union

Minnesota has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless skid, while Philadelphia's six-game unbeaten streak was snapped.
Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane scored goals a few minutes apart as Minnesota United beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag scored just before halftime and again in the 54th minute to give the Union a 2-1 lead.  But Emanuel Reynoso's back-heel pass to Lod for a one-touch finish tied the game 2-2 in the 63rd minute.

Fragapane gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead when he headed home a rebound in the 67th minute. 

