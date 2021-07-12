Minnesota United CEO to step down at end of season

According to the team's website, the decision was in place for years for CEO Chris Wright to step down after "establishing a foundation" for the club.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC CEO Chris Wright announced on Monday that he will be stepping down following the conclusion of this season.

“We jointly set the timeline for Chris at three to four years — a period that would allow us to establish the foundation of our club in this great community and within a highly competitive sports market,” said Managing Partner Dr. Bill McGuire. “A new home for the team in Saint Paul stood at the top of our to-do list, but the work included addressing many challenges that were necessary to establish Minnesota United as a going concern. They have been successfully met.”

Wright spent time working with the Minnesota Twins and Lynx organizations before joining the Minnesota United in 2017. Wright, a former player, also spent time working in the Major Indoor Soccer League, including time as a general manager for the Minnesota Strikers.

“To say the least, I have had the time of my life and enjoyed every single day as the Club's first CEO," said Wright in a post on social media. "This has been an amazing period in my own professional journey, as I started my career in soccer and have ended it helping build a club that I love, in a community that I love.”