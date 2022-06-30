Minnesota United triumph over LA Galaxy 3-2

Two of the three goals were scored by Emanuel Reynoso, breaking the Loon's losing streak.

CARSON, California — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night, snapping their losing streak.

In the second minute of play midfielder Kervin Arriaga was taken off the field with an apparent ankle injury, but the Loons weren't even close to done.

Reynoso scored in the 43rd minute to put United (6-8-3) up 3-0. He also scored in the ninth minute and Franco Fragapane made it 2-0 in the 36th.

"They were all really, really good goals," said United Head Coach Adrian Heath. "You've heard me for the last 18 months, Rey [Emanuel Reynoso] has to shoot more. I see it every day in training. I know what he's got."

Marky Delgado racked up a goal for the Galaxy (7-6-3) in the match's 60th minute, and Dejan Joveljic stepped up in the third minute of stoppage time to add some uncertainty to the Loon's win.

Dayne St. Clair saved five shots for United. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.

A post-game scuffle broke out near the midfield as soon as the final whistle blew. Joseph Rosales was given his second yellow card and Douglas Costa was issued a straight red. Both players will be suspended from their next matches.

United plays at home on Sunday against Real Salt Lake, their first league game at Allianz Field since May 28.

The Galaxy will host CF Montreal on Monday.

