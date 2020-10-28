x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC will play Wednesday, despite positive COVID-19 test

The team said all other players and staff have tested negative.
Minnesota United FC logo.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials with Minnesota United FC said the team will play its scheduled match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Allianz Field, despite another positive COVID-19 test result by a player.

"All other first team players and staff have returned consecutive negative tests. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the player will continue to self-isolate until medically cleared under the close supervision of the club’s medical staff," the United said in a statement.

The United postponed two matches earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

RELATED: Minnesota United postpone second game due to COVID-19

Kickoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7 p.m in St. Paul.

MORE SPORTS: Teacher gets assist from professional athletes to get creative during COVID