Minnesota United FC will play Wednesday, despite positive COVID-19 test

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials with Minnesota United FC said the team will play its scheduled match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Allianz Field, despite another positive COVID-19 test result by a player.
"All other first team players and staff have returned consecutive negative tests. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the player will continue to self-isolate until medically cleared under the close supervision of the club’s medical staff," the United said in a statement.
The United postponed two matches earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases on the team.
Kickoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7 p.m in St. Paul.