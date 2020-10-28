Minnesota United FC will play Wednesday, despite positive COVID-19 test

The team said all other players and staff have tested negative.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials with Minnesota United FC said the team will play its scheduled match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Allianz Field, despite another positive COVID-19 test result by a player.

"All other first team players and staff have returned consecutive negative tests. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the player will continue to self-isolate until medically cleared under the close supervision of the club’s medical staff," the United said in a statement.

The United postponed two matches earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

Kickoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7 p.m in St. Paul.

