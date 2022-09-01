Minnesota United FC falls to Real Salt Lake, 3-0

The loss brought a heartbreaking halt to the Loon's club-record of 13 straight MLS matches scoring at least one goal.

SANDY, Utah — Minnesota United struggled against their opponents Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, and despite their best efforts, the Loons just couldn't keep possession of the ball.

Real Salt Lake stayed in control for most of the match as a rotated United squad attempted to keep pressure on their offense.

In the seventh minute, Loons defender Brent Kallman’s clearance from a cross-in didn’t make its way outside the box, giving Salt Lake’s Sergio Cordova the ball right in front of goal. Real Salt Lake scored the opening goal of the game.

Jefferson Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

The Loons made five changes in their lineup during the second half, but still came up short offensively and in total only fired off four shots (zero on target). Real Salt Lake sealed their victory on a breakaway moment when Andrew Body sent a through ball to Anderson Julio, who was one-on-one against Miller.

Miller was not able to stop Julio’s run, scoring in the 79th minute and eventually ending the match at 3-0.

"We could been better managing the game," said head coach Adrian Heath. "Maintaining possession and being proactive and not extending ourselves too far and losing the ball in poor areas. A game where they are used to the altitude and we are not, and the heat and it gets open like it was it makes it more difficult for ourselves."

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

Kick for Saturday’s contest is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Univision, TUDN, Bally Sports North and The CW – Twin Cities and streamed on Twitter (English audio), with radio broadcast on 1500 ESPN.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: