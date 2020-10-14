Minnesota United postpone second game due to COVID-19

Wednesday's postponement is the second for the MLS club in the past week.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Wednesday night match between the Minnesota United and Chicago Fire has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 on the team.

"The match was postponed to allow for further testing and evaluation," the team said on its website.

News of Wednesday's postponement came about two hours before the start of the match against Chicago at Allianz Field in St. Paul. Rescheduling details have not been announced.

It's the second postponement for the MLS club in the past week; a match between Minnesota and FC Dallas in Texas was canceled last Saturday following two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on the team.

The next scheduled game for the United is Sunday against Houston at Allianz Field.