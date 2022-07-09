Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1

The Loons have now won three-straight games and will now return to Allianz Field for three-straight home games.

VANCOUVER, BC — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.

Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).

The Loons return to the friendly confines of Allianz Field in St. Paul for a three-game homestand, starting on Wednesday, July 13 when United hosts Kansas City and then host D.C. United on July 16.

United takes on Everton FC, which is a Liverpool-based Premier League club in England, for an international friendly on July 20.

if you look closely, you'll see us take the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/d5z5VVi6x4 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 9, 2022

