Minnesota United

Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1

The Loons have now won three-straight games and will now return to Allianz Field for three-straight home games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota United's Franco Fragapane (7) scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 8, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, BC — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.

Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).

The Loons return to the friendly confines of Allianz Field in St. Paul for a three-game homestand, starting on Wednesday, July 13 when United hosts Kansas City and then host D.C. United on July 16.

United takes on Everton FC, which is a Liverpool-based Premier League club in England, for an international friendly on July 20.

