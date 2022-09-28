'El Rey' to stay in Minnesota after contract extension

Emanuel Reynoso said in the team's announcement that MNUFC has treated him well since he arrived in 2020 from Argentina: "I feel like a family here."

ST PAUL, Minn. — One of Minnesota United FC's All-Stars will stay in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a few more years after the club announced Wednesday that it has signed midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to a designated player contract extension.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal, plus a club option, starting in 2023, according to Minnesota United's announcement.

In a statement, Reynoso said MNUFC has treated him well since he arrived in 2020 from Argentina and that, "I feel like a family here."

"To be able to extend my contract is good for me, good for my family. We’re very happy here in Minnesota. I’m going to give my best to this lovely club, who gave me everything," he said.

Earlier this season, Reynoso was one of two Loons selected for the MLS All-Star game and is currently one of three players in the league to have double-digit goals and assists, with 10 of each.

👑 𝑅𝑒𝓉𝓊𝓇𝓃 𝑜𝒻 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 👑



BREAKING: We’ve re-signed Emanuel Reynoso to a new 3-year Designated Player contract that begins in 2023. pic.twitter.com/wKFPbNCUY6 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 28, 2022

Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath said in the team's announcement that Reynoso is "an integral part of everything we are trying to do here." He added that "El Rey" is one of the best players in the league and is committing the "main years of his career" to the club.

"We’ve got a really good working relationship and I don’t sugarcoat things with him, I let him know when I think things aren’t going right and he responds in the right way," Heath said. "We’re looking forward to having him. I know he’s pleased to be here so let’s go put some nice pieces around him and keep moving up that table.”

According to Major League Soccer, designated player contracts are a minimum of $612,500.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: