MN United to host Everton FC in summer friendly

Everton FC, one of the more storied clubs in English football, will share the pitch with Minnesota United Wednesday, July 20 at Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC will host an international friendly game this summer against a club head coach Adrian Heath has plenty of familiarity with. And as a member of the English Premier League, plenty of fans across Minnesota — and the world — will be familiar with them as well.

This will be Minnesota United's first international friendly since 2019 when the club tied with C.F. Pachuca 2-2 at Allianz Field. A World Cup qualifier was held in St. Paul earlier this year with the U.S. Men's National Team defeating Honduras 3-0 on a frigid night in February. Allianz Field will also be the host of this year's MLS All-Star match on Aug. 9 when the top players in the MLS will take on the top players from LIGA MX — the top league in Mexico.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” said Heath in a press release. “Everyone knows my feelings towards the club, the best thing that happened in my football life was playing for Everton. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Minnesota. It will be a great occasion at Allianz Field, and I know we will have incredible fan support. They have an unbelievable traveling fanbase and I’ve no doubt they will bring their voice to Saint Paul. It’s an honor to host one of the premier clubs in world football.”

Heath played eight years with Everton FC, helping lead the club to two league titles in 1985 and 1987, while also helping the team captured the FA Cup in 1984 and the UEFA European Winners' Cup in 1985.

“As well as using the incredible facilities in preparation for next season, this visit will give us an opportunity to connect with our proud and passionate U.S. fanbase," said Everton manager Frank Lampard in a press release. "In my short time at the Club, I have learned how Everton is one of the most-followed English clubs in the USA. Having spent part of my playing career on the East Coast I know how much excitement there is for football in the United States and it is continually on the rise.”

Tickets for the friendly against Everton FC will go on sale May 23, but Minnesota United officials are allowing fans early access through their Big-Game Bundle.

