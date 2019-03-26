MLS investigation into alleged racist comment inconclusive

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota on June 26 that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia.

The league said its investigation included interviews with players and the official. It also examined all video and audio from the match.

"There is no place for racism, homophobia, or misogyny in any form. All individuals deserve to be treated with respect and dignity," the statement said. "We appreciate and fully supported the thorough investigation by MLS, whose findings mirror our own review of the situation. Our club remains committed to spreading the values inherent in the unparalleled global sport of soccer throughout our broader community. We will continue the hard work necessary on our shared journey towards a truly inclusive and just society."