x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota United

MLS investigation into alleged racist comment inconclusive

Minnesota United has issued a statement reiterating its commitment to “inclusion, equality and respect.”
Credit: AP
In this March 26, 2019, photo, the new stadium of the Minnesota United FC Loons is shown in St. Paul, Minn. The MLS soccer team's home opener and debut of the privately-funded Allianz Field is April 13 against New York City FC in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Soccer was unable to corroborate an allegation that a racial comment was directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara during a game against Minnesota United. 

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota on June 26 that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. 

The league said its investigation included interviews with players and the official. It also examined all video and audio from the match. 

Minnesota United also issued a statement reiterating its commitment to “inclusion, equality and respect.”

"There is no place for racism, homophobia, or misogyny in any form. All individuals deserve to be treated with respect and dignity," the statement said. "We appreciate and fully supported the thorough investigation by MLS, whose findings mirror our own review of the situation. Our club remains committed to spreading the values inherent in the unparalleled global sport of soccer throughout our broader community. We will continue the hard work necessary on our shared journey towards a truly inclusive and just society."

RELATED: Meet the Minnesota athletes going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

RELATED: Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans