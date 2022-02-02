MN United sputters in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

The Loons mustered just 6 shots in losing their 3rd match of the year, with just one of those shots on goal.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and Los Angeles FC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play on Sunday night.

LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.

Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead's game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes' insurance score.

LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

not our night, but onto the next pic.twitter.com/VQscHbjdUh — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 2, 2022

Maxime Crepeau saved the only shot he faced for LAFC. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

