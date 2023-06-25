Glad's late goal helps Real Salt Lake tie Minnesota United 2-2

The Loons opened the season with three straight victories on the road but have since gone 1-6-1 away from home.

SANDY, Utah — Defender Justen Glad scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake rallied to tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (7-7-6) grabbed a point on the road after being shut out until the 79th minute. Real Salt Lake improves to 5-2-6 in its last 13 matches after previously losing five of six. Real Salt Lake is 2-0-4 all-time at home against Minnesota United.

Minnesota United (5-7-6) opened the season with three straight victories on the road but has since gone 1-6-1 away from home.

Minnesota United had things going it's way most of the match. Hassani Dotson scored his first goal of the season, unassisted in the 27th minute for a 1-0 lead. Emanuel Reynoso gave the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead when he took passes from Sang Bin Jeong and DJ Taylor and scored his first goal this season.

Real Salt Lake didn't get on the scoreboard until the 79th minute when substitute Danny Musovski used an assist from Pablo Ruiz to notch his fourth goal of the campaign. Diego Luna and Braian Ojeda had assists on Glad's third goal.

Zac MacMath turned away two shots for Real Salt Lake. Veteran Clint Irwin had four saves in his second career start for Minnesota United.

It was the first time Minnesota United scored multiple goals in its last eight matches and only the third time the club has scored multiple goals this season.

Minnesota United returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+